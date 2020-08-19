Dr. Clara Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clara Henry, MD
Overview
Dr. Clara Henry, MD is a Dermatologist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Locations
Clara H. Henry M.d. P.A.2548 Lillian Miller Pkwy Ste 100, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 387-7565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Have been going to Dr. Henry for years. Her and her staff are A++ William A. Corinth Texas
About Dr. Clara Henry, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Dermatology
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
