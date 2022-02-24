Dr. Clara Choo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clara Choo, MD
Overview
Dr. Clara Choo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Choo works at
Locations
-
1
Minneapolis Office710 E 24th St Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 813-3600
-
2
Bloomington Office9801 DuPont Ave S Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55431 Directions (952) 888-5800
-
3
Woodbury Office7125 Tamarack Rd Ste 100, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 748-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choo?
Minnesota Eye Consultants and Dr. Choo are professional and accommodating. This is the only place that I would entrust with my vision.
About Dr. Clara Choo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1760746028
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choo works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Choo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.