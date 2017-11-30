Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clara Chan, MD
Overview
Dr. Clara Chan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Chan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clara Sp. Chan. MD PC9801 Georgia Ave Ste 337, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?
Knowledgeable and experienced, best diagnostician in the area, keeps up with the most updated treatment and able to explain clearly to me why she chooses certain treatment for me based on latest published data. Glad she is my hematologist.
About Dr. Clara Chan, MD
- Hematology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1952338592
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.