Overview

Dr. Clara Cabrera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Cabrera works at Champaign Dental Group in Winchester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.