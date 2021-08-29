Dr. Clancy Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clancy Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clancy Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Catoma Dermatology LLC1705 Main Ave SW Ste B, Cullman, AL 35055 Directions (256) 737-7546
-
2
Catoma Dermatology LLC1300 Bridge Creek Dr NE Ste A, Cullman, AL 35055 Directions (256) 737-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
I have benefited greatly from Dr. Johnson’s expertise for the past 19 years. Her diligence in identifying pre cancers on my skin has improved the condition and appearance of my skin. Dr. johnson and her staff are always so helpful, caring, and knowledgeable. I have been to other dermatologists and she is the best!
About Dr. Clancy Johnson, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1275591315
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Birmingham Southern College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Warts and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.