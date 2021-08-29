Overview

Dr. Clancy Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Catoma Dermatology LLC in Cullman, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Warts and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.