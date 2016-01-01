Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clan Hahn, MD
Overview
Dr. Clan Hahn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Keck Hospital of USC.
Locations
Scott D. Moon D.D.S. Inc520 S Virgil Ave Ste 306, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 277-1700
- 2 500 S Virgil Ave Ste 306, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 277-1700
USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center5832 Beach Blvd Unit 201, Buena Park, CA 90621 Directions (714) 522-0908
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clan Hahn, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1023043189
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
