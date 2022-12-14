See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tyler, TX
Dr. Claire Tibiletti, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Claire Tibiletti, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They completed their residency with University TX Med Branch Hosps

Dr. Tibiletti works at Azalea Orthopedic & Sports Medicine in Tyler, TX with other offices in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Azalea Orthopedics Main Clinic
    3414 Golden Rd, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 939-7500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Azalea Orthopedics Longview Clinic
    725 N 4th St, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 939-7501
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Yesterday morning I had a steroid injection done by Dr. Tibiletti done at Spine and Joint hospital in Tyler, Texas. The hospital had been working under having the lights go on and off due to an accident shortly before my procedure that was causing electrical shortages. We did manage to get my procedure done before all non-electives were cancelled for the day. This beautiful kind doctor, understood I was in severe pain due to my tailbone injury. She went out of her way to make me comfortable and for the injection not to hurt. It barely did. I've had a lot of bad experiences with another dr doing all kinds of treatments on my back. She made up for all the bad experiences. Upon hearing my story, she said she was sorry I had been thru this. We need more kind caring and understanding drs like Dr Tibiletti.
    Geva Roberts — Dec 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Claire Tibiletti, MD
    About Dr. Claire Tibiletti, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1013937556
    Education & Certifications

    • University TX Med Branch Hosps
