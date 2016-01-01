See All Clinical Pathologists & Anatomic Pathologists in Roseburg, OR
Pathology
Dr. Claire Pollard, MD is a Pathology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Pathology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE.

Dr. Pollard works at Centennial Medical Group, Inc in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Medical Center
    2700 NW Stewart Pkwy, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Dr. Claire Pollard, MD

  • Pathology
  • 15 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1669637096
Education & Certifications

  • SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
