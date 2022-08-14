Overview

Dr. Claire Sanger, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Alamance Regional Medical Center and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sanger works at WFU Eye Center in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.