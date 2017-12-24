Dr. Claire Reddick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claire Reddick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claire Reddick, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Dr. Reddick works at
Locations
-
1
Austin & Reddick Dermatology Pllc9301 N Central Expy Ste 470, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 506-1115
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddick?
Knowledgeable doctor, friendly respectful manner, what more one can ask!
About Dr. Claire Reddick, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1689870735
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddick works at
Dr. Reddick has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.