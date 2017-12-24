Overview

Dr. Claire Reddick, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.



Dr. Reddick works at Austin & Reddick Dermatology in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.