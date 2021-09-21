Overview

Dr. Claire Price, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Price works at Eye Group LLC in Fort Smith, AR with other offices in Greenwood, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.