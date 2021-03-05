Overview

Dr. Claire Philippe, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from University Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Philippe works at North Memorial Health Clinic - Camden in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.