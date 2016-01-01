See All Hematologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Claire Philipp, MD

Hematology
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Claire Philipp, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Philipp works at Rutgers - Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rutgers - Cancer Institute of New Jersey
    125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-9661

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Hemophilia
Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Hemophilia
Bleeding Disorders

Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

  • Hematology
  • 44 years of experience
  • English
  • 1164594206
Education & Certifications

  • NYU Langone Medical Center
  • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
  • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
  • BROWN UNIVERSITY
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Claire Philipp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philipp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Philipp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Philipp works at Rutgers - Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Philipp’s profile.

Dr. Philipp has seen patients for Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Philipp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Philipp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philipp.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Philipp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Philipp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

