Dr. Claire Peeples, MD
Overview
Dr. Claire Peeples, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI.
Dr. Peeples works at
Locations
-
1
Donald C. Barkel M.d. PC1121 Crooks Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 541-8554
-
2
Beaumont Liver & Pancreas Clinic - Royal Oak3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 202, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-6107
-
3
Beaumont Medical Center West Bloomfield6900 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 855-7852
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended - have never been more appreciative of the care I've gotten than with Dr. Peeples. Highly engaged with me as an individual and extremely dedicated to answering every question I had. Met initially for a consult and Dr. Peeples worked with me to put off surgery for as long as we could manage my condition non-surgically. Ultimately performed surgery this year and I went in with great confidence based on our discussions that the time was right. Surgery had great results and Dr. Peeples and her team were thorough with their follow-up. This experience is a life-changing success for me. Thank you Dr. Peeples!
About Dr. Claire Peeples, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1275796310
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
