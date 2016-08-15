Dr. Claire Mulvihill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulvihill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claire Mulvihill, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Claire Mulvihill, MD is a Dermatologist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Synergy Multispecialty Group LLC745 US Highway 202/206 Ste 102, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 393-9755
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Had to switch for insurance purposes. My previous dermatologist spent no time at all with me, and did my body scan in 60 seconds. Dr. Mulvihill spent a lot of time with me, explaining everything, going over patient records, giving me recommendations. Excellent bedside manner.
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1417057498
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Mulvihill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulvihill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulvihill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulvihill has seen patients for Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulvihill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulvihill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulvihill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulvihill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulvihill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.