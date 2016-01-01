Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Claire Morgan, MD
Overview
Dr. Claire Morgan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Morgan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stepg1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morgan?
About Dr. Claire Morgan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1679576458
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.