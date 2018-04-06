Dr. Claire Boccia Liang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boccia Liang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claire Boccia Liang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claire Boccia Liang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Boccia Liang works at
Locations
-
1
Womens Heart Program111 Madison Ave Ste 301, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-8900
-
2
Atlantic Medical Group Gastroenterology At Summit (suite201)33 Overlook Rd Ste 405, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (973) 971-8900
-
3
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (973) 971-4179
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boccia Liang is not only a caring Dr. She has been the only Cardiologist over the past several years to truly get to the bottom of an issue that I had been having. She is just a fantastic Doctor and a wonderful person.
About Dr. Claire Boccia Liang, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French
- 1376637702
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Boccia Liang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boccia Liang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boccia Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Boccia Liang has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boccia Liang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boccia Liang speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Boccia Liang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boccia Liang.
