Dr. Hoverman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Claire Hoverman, MD
Overview
Dr. Claire Hoverman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Hoverman works at
Locations
Central Texas OB/GYN, Austin TX1004 W 32nd St Unit 100, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-5721
The OB/GYN Group of Austin - Central Austin1301 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-5721
Intermountain Healthcare Clinic333 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 535-8189
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hoverman is the best OB/GYN I have ever seen in my life. She spends time with you, which is rare in today's world. She handles sensitive feminine issues with wisdom, empathy, and compassion. She is up-to-date on research. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Claire Hoverman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoverman has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoverman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.