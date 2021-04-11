Dr. Claire Henchcliffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henchcliffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claire Henchcliffe, MD
Dr. Claire Henchcliffe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
UC Irvine Department Of Family Medicine1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (949) 824-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
I am a Weill Cornell Parkinson's research patient of Claire's from Michigan, and have been selected as Patient number one in her MSK-DA01 research.I am going to be the first recipient of the dopamine producing brain cells she has been developing in the four years I have been her research patient. The project begins next month. I am going to be surgery patient number one for this exciting possible new treatment for Parkinson's Disease. Dr. Harini Sarva is now the lead researcher. The surgeon for my May 27, 2021 procedure at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City, will be Dr. Viviane Tabar.
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1730276825
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurology
