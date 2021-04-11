See All Neurologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Claire Henchcliffe, MD

Neurology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Claire Henchcliffe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Henchcliffe works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UC Irvine Department Of Family Medicine
    1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 824-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Parkinson's Disease
TCD Bubble Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Parkinson's Disease
TCD Bubble Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 11, 2021
    I am a Weill Cornell Parkinson's research patient of Claire's from Michigan, and have been selected as Patient number one in her MSK-DA01 research.I am going to be the first recipient of the dopamine producing brain cells she has been developing in the four years I have been her research patient. The project begins next month. I am going to be surgery patient number one for this exciting possible new treatment for Parkinson's Disease. Dr. Harini Sarva is now the lead researcher. The surgeon for my May 27, 2021 procedure at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City, will be Dr. Viviane Tabar.
    Karen Eakin — Apr 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Claire Henchcliffe, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730276825
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claire Henchcliffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henchcliffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henchcliffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henchcliffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henchcliffe works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Henchcliffe’s profile.

    Dr. Henchcliffe has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henchcliffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Henchcliffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henchcliffe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henchcliffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henchcliffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

