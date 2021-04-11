Overview

Dr. Claire Henchcliffe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Henchcliffe works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.