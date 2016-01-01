See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Claire Ganal, MD

Pediatrics
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Claire Ganal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Ganal works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Neurology
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Dermatitis
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Dermatitis

Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Dermatitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hernia
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Rickets
Ringworm
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Stye
Tension Headache
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    About Dr. Claire Ganal, MD

    Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    20 years of experience
    English
    1902857253
    Education & Certifications

    Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ganal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Ganal works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ganal's profile.

    Dr. Ganal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

