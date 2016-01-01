Dr. Friedman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Claire Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claire Friedman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
-
1
Legacy Community Health Services Inc12667 BISSONNET ST, Houston, TX 77099 Directions (713) 351-7360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
About Dr. Claire Friedman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1811063209
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks Arabic.
Dr. Friedman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.