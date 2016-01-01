Overview

Dr. Claire Free, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brookfield, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Free works at Pediatric/Adolescent Healthcare in Brookfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.