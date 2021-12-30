Overview

Dr. Claire Curtis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Curtis works at Pediatricians Of Dallas in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.