Dr. Claire Carrazco, DO
Dr. Claire Carrazco, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Concord, MA. They graduated from A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Emerson Neurology Associates131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor Ste 490, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 371-1400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Emerson Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Not just a single visit but 9 months of care. Dr. Carrazco has been superb in all ways in treating me for a major seizure episode and a smaller subsequent event. Highly knowledgeable, accessible, and straightforward. Clear and decisive. I recommend her highly.
About Dr. Claire Carrazco, DO
- Neurology
- English
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital In New York
- A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Carrazco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrazco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrazco has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carrazco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrazco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrazco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrazco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrazco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.