Dr. Claire Carrazco, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Concord, MA. They graduated from A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.



Dr. Carrazco works at Emerson Neurology Associates in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.