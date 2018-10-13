See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Claire Bowles, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Claire Bowles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll GA and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Bowles works at Novant Health Bradford Clinic OB/GYN - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Bradford Clinic OB GYN Charlotte
    325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2312

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Nausea
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 13, 2018
    AMAZING! My daughter was scheduled for a procedure at which time the practice lost power due to a tropical storm that passed through. We waited patiently for the power to return, although after an hour it did not. Dr. Bowles requested that we travel to the Charlotte location and she would meet us there after hours to accommodate. Dr. Bowles showed concern for my daughters need, and went above and beyond to be there for her. She is 100% a caring, understanding, and an amazing physician. Thanks
    Shannon Landrie in Charlotte, NC — Oct 13, 2018
    About Dr. Claire Bowles, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1083604284
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest U-Bowman Gray Sch Med
    • Wake Forest U-Bowman Gray Sch Med
    • Med Coll GA
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

