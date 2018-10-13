Dr. Claire Bowles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claire Bowles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claire Bowles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll GA and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Bowles works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Bradford Clinic OB GYN Charlotte325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2312
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bowles?
AMAZING! My daughter was scheduled for a procedure at which time the practice lost power due to a tropical storm that passed through. We waited patiently for the power to return, although after an hour it did not. Dr. Bowles requested that we travel to the Charlotte location and she would meet us there after hours to accommodate. Dr. Bowles showed concern for my daughters need, and went above and beyond to be there for her. She is 100% a caring, understanding, and an amazing physician. Thanks
About Dr. Claire Bowles, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1083604284
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest U-Bowman Gray Sch Med
- Wake Forest U-Bowman Gray Sch Med
- Med Coll GA
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bowles using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowles works at
Dr. Bowles has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.