Overview

Dr. Claire Baker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.