See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in Fresno, CA
Dr. Clair Schmidt, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Clair Schmidt, DO

Pediatric Ophthalmology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Clair Schmidt, DO is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Schmidt works at Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington Eyecare Inc. in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven Gary Fogg
    1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 353-7271

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Esotropia
Exotropia
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Esotropia
Exotropia
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Schmidt?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Clair Schmidt, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Clair Schmidt, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schmidt to family and friends

Dr. Schmidt's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Schmidt

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Clair Schmidt, DO.

About Dr. Clair Schmidt, DO

Specialties
  • Pediatric Ophthalmology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1831387950
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Children's Memorial Hospital, Northwestern University
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Clair Schmidt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schmidt works at Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington Eyecare Inc. in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schmidt’s profile.

Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.