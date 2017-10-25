Overview

Dr. Clair Cascella, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.



Dr. Cascella works at Champaign Dental Group in Hicksville, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY and Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.