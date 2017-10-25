Dr. Clair Cascella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cascella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clair Cascella, MD
Overview
Dr. Clair Cascella, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Cascella works at
Locations
-
1
Ross Hartman Dpm Pllc400 S Oyster Bay Rd Ste 205, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (800) 200-8196
-
2
Complete Neurological Care11247 Queens Blvd Ste 206, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 544-4200
-
3
Complete Neurological Care139 N Central Ave Ste 2, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 887-8808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cascella?
I've been a patient of Dr. Cascella for almost five years, she is very thorough and understanding. She answer all questions and she follow up with test results. I like her new office in Valley Stream, New York, and her front desk employees are great!!
About Dr. Clair Cascella, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1962777169
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cascella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cascella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cascella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cascella works at
Dr. Cascella has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cascella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cascella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cascella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cascella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cascella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.