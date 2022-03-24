See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Southaven, MS
Dr. Claiborne Christian, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (77)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Claiborne Christian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southaven, MS. They completed their residency with Campbell Fndn University Of Tn

Dr. Christian works at OrthoSouth in Southaven, MS with other offices in Hernando, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southaven Office
    7580 Clarington Cv, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 641-3000
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Hernando Office
    2670 McIngvale Rd Ste J, Hernando, MS 38632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 641-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
  • Methodist Olive Branch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Christian?

    Mar 24, 2022
    The office is very professional and caring dr Christian was very attentive and took time to listen I would recommend him for any reason!
    — Mar 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Claiborne Christian, MD
    About Dr. Claiborne Christian, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1932121662
    Education & Certifications

    • Campbell Fndn University Of Tn
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claiborne Christian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Christian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Christian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Christian has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Christian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

