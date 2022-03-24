Dr. Claiborne Christian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claiborne Christian, MD
Overview
Dr. Claiborne Christian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southaven, MS. They completed their residency with Campbell Fndn University Of Tn
Locations
-
1
Southaven Office7580 Clarington Cv, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 641-3000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Hernando Office2670 McIngvale Rd Ste J, Hernando, MS 38632 Directions (901) 641-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The office is very professional and caring dr Christian was very attentive and took time to listen I would recommend him for any reason!
About Dr. Claiborne Christian, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1932121662
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Fndn University Of Tn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christian has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Christian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christian.
