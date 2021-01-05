Dr. Claiborne Callahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claiborne Callahan, MD
Dr. Claiborne Callahan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS.
Flinton Callahan II M.d. & Associates Inc.20 Davis Ave SW, Leesburg, VA 20175 Directions (703) 777-1244
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I found the experience to be professional and courteous.. She performed cataract surgery on both eyes. This Doc knows what she is doing. Would recommend her to a friend. Note: they do take appointments seriously
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1033117981
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
