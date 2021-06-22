See All Neurosurgeons in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Ciro Randazzo, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (18)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ciro Randazzo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Randazzo works at Liver Center Florham Park in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ, Montclair, NJ, Paramus, NJ, Union, NJ, New York, NY and Hazlet, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Health Network
    222 Columbia Tpke Bldg 1, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 800-1948
  2. 2
    Ciro G. Randazzo, MD, MPH, FAANS
    100 Town Square Pl, Jersey City, NJ 07310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 467-1770
  3. 3
    Montclair Office - Mountainside Hospital
    1 Bay Ave Ste 5, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 688-8800
  4. 4
    Ciro Randazzo
    650 From Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 467-1770
  5. 5
    Charles Gellido, MD
    1057 Commerce Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 467-1770
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    New York
    1045 Park Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 688-8800
  7. 7
    IGEA Brain & Spine
    883 Poole Ave Ste 3, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 688-8800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  8. 8
    Ciro G. Randazzo
    633 From Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 467-1770
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Low Back Pain
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 22, 2021
    Office is very clean and staff is very helpful. Highly Recommend!
    joanne m. — Jun 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ciro Randazzo, MD
    About Dr. Ciro Randazzo, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1114116464
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Inc
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    • Neurosurgery
