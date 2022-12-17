See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Schaumburg, IL
Dr. Ciro Cirrincione, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (78)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ciro Cirrincione, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Cirrincione works at Barrington Orthopedic Specialists in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Rotator Cuff Tendinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists
    929 W Higgins Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists
    404 McHenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists
    864 W Stearns Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
  4. 4
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists Ltd
    120 E Higgins Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Pelvic Fracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 17, 2022
    Excellent! Dr. Cirrincione was pleasant, helpful and direct in diagnosing my knee problem and recommending a course forward.
    John C. — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Ciro Cirrincione, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245206754
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michael Reese Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Michael Reese Hopsital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Undergraduate School

