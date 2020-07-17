See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Rockwall, TX
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Cini Abraham, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They graduated from Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Abraham works at Rockwall Psychiatry in Rockwall, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rockwall Psychiatry
    2249 Ridge Rd, Rockwall, TX 75087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 402-3600
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Depression
Eating Disorders
Impulse Control Disorders
Schizophrenia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cini Abraham, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1063421576
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cini Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abraham works at Rockwall Psychiatry in Rockwall, TX. View the full address on Dr. Abraham’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

