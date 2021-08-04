Dr. Cindy Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Zhang, MD
Dr. Cindy Zhang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springfield, VA. They graduated from New York University.
Pain and Arthritis Center PC6120 Brandon Ave, Springfield, VA 22150 Directions (703) 923-9536
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My experience at Dr. Zhang's office is always excellent! She is the most thorough doctor that I have ever seen. She takes her time at my appointments, she explains things with great detail and she allows me to ask any question(s) that I may have. She truly cares about her patients. Her office staff is friendly and extremely helpful! Erica always files claims in a timely manner and she goes above and beyond to ensure that insurance pays for services that should be covered under your plan! This is not the office to come to if you are just looking for pain medication or free services. This IS the place to come if you want to know what's causing your issues!!!!!!
- English, Chinese
- 1457434268
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- New York University
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang speaks Chinese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.