Dr. Cindy Zadikoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cindy Zadikoff, MD is a Movement Disorder Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurological Movement Disorders, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St Lavin Family Pavilion Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Nmff Department of Neusurgey675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
About Dr. Cindy Zadikoff, MD
- Neurological Movement Disorders
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1427109743
- Toronto Western Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Neurology
Dr. Zadikoff has seen patients for Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zadikoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zadikoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zadikoff.
