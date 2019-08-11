Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cindy Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Cindy Wu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.

Locations
Cynthia Gregg and Associates Facial Plastic Surgery3550 NW Cary Pkwy Ste 100, Cary, NC 27513 Directions (919) 297-0097
Grotting & Cohn Plastic Surgery1 Inverness Center Pkwy Ste 100, Hoover, AL 35242 Directions (205) 930-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wu exceeded my expectations! She and her staff were so welcoming and warm. My experience from surgery to recovery has been wonderful. She really listens to what you want and does her best to achieve that! I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Cindy Wu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1104076934
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Plastic Surgery

