Dr. Cindy Wassef, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cindy Wassef, MD is a Dermatologist in Somerset, NJ. 

Dr. Wassef works at RWJMS Division of Dermatology in Somerset, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rutgers Health-rwj Primary Care Institute
    1 Worlds Fair Dr, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 235-7993
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Rutgers-rwjuh
    125 Paterson St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 235-7920
    Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 828-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Rash
Dermatitis
Acne
Rash
Acanthosis Nigricans
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne Surgery
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Lyme Disease
Lymphangioma
Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
May 19, 2020
Dr. Wassef is the kindest and most intelligent doctor I have ever had the pleasure of speaking with. She was patient and thoughtful and answered all of my questions. I very highly recommend her.
About Dr. Cindy Wassef, MD

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • 1346669686
Education & Certifications

  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wassef has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wassef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wassef has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wassef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wassef. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wassef.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wassef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wassef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

