Dr. Cindy Tung, MD
Dr. Cindy Tung, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Englewood Pediatrics370 Grand Ave Ste 203, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 568-3262
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Tung has been my children’s pediatrician since birth and she is extremely professional and thorough. She always makes my kids feel comfortable and always takes her time with them and never makes us feel rushed!!!!
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Pediatrics
Dr. Tung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tung speaks Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tung.
