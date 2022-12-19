See All Pediatricians in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Cindy Tung, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cindy Tung, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Tung works at Englewood Pediatrics in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Englewood Pediatrics
    370 Grand Ave Ste 203, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 568-3262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 19, 2022
    Dr. Tung has been my children’s pediatrician since birth and she is extremely professional and thorough. She always makes my kids feel comfortable and always takes her time with them and never makes us feel rushed!!!!
    Maloney Family — Dec 19, 2022
    About Dr. Cindy Tung, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1932152261
    Education & Certifications

    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Pediatrics
