Dr. Cindy Tobin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cindy Tobin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Tobin works at
Locations
Premier Women's Health40 Crossways Park Dr Ste 101, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 496-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tobin is great! She’s nice, really listens to me, and makes exams feel comfortable for someone like me who gets a lot of anxiety around gynecologist visits/exams. The office staff are nice, appointments are easy to make, and I’ve never had to wait too long. I’ve been seeing her for almost 5 years, and as long as I’m on Long Island, I will definitely keep doing so.
About Dr. Cindy Tobin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1336161561
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
