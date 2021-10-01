See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Woodbury, NY
Dr. Cindy Tobin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Cindy Tobin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Tobin works at Premier Women'S Health in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Premier Women's Health
    40 Crossways Park Dr Ste 101, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 496-3900

  • North Shore University Hospital

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Oct 01, 2021
    Dr. Tobin is great! She’s nice, really listens to me, and makes exams feel comfortable for someone like me who gets a lot of anxiety around gynecologist visits/exams. The office staff are nice, appointments are easy to make, and I’ve never had to wait too long. I’ve been seeing her for almost 5 years, and as long as I’m on Long Island, I will definitely keep doing so.
    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336161561
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cindy Tobin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tobin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tobin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tobin works at Premier Women'S Health in Woodbury, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tobin’s profile.

    Dr. Tobin has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

