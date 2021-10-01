Overview

Dr. Cindy Tobin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Tobin works at Premier Women'S Health in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.