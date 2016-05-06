See All Psychiatrists in Kirksville, MO
Psychiatry
Dr. Cindy Ruttan, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kirksville, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Ruttan works at Preferred Family Healthcare in Kirksville, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Preferred Family Healthcare Inc.
    900 E LAHARPE ST, Kirksville, MO 63501 (660) 626-0698

  North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder
Conduct Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    May 06, 2016
    Have been a patient for over 15 years. Treated for adult adhd and major depressive disorder. Dr Ruttan has helped me to control issues in order for me to sustain a worklife and family life with greater ease. A lay it on the line Doc, no placating. Encouraging and challenging. Highly recommend.
    UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
