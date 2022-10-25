Overview

Dr. Cindy Resnick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Resnick works at Joseph K Aboujaoude MD PLLC in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.