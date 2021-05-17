Dr. Cindy Pavicic, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavicic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Pavicic, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cindy Pavicic, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Pavicic works at
Locations
-
1
Family Footcare, PC29355 Northwestern Hwy Ste 110, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 945-1000Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pavicic is an excellent podiatrist. I have worked with many of her patients and she has awesome results. I cannot say enough good about her skill and the way that she treats patients.
About Dr. Cindy Pavicic, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Croatian
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pavicic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavicic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pavicic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pavicic works at
Dr. Pavicic has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavicic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pavicic speaks Croatian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavicic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavicic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavicic, there are benefits to both methods.