Overview

Dr. Cindy Mi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Mi works at Pacific Northwest Retina,PLLC in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Ellensburg, WA and Mountlake Terrace, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.