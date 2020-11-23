Dr. Cindy Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Marshall, MD
Overview
Dr. Cindy Marshall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Marshall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White Pediatric Center9101 N Central Expy Ste 230, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 820-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marshall?
My mother has been under Dr Marshall’s care for the past 7 months. She is professional, kind, compassionate and the perfect Dr to treat my mother. We had been to 4 prior doctors before being referred to Dr Marshall. Only regret is that we didn’t find her earlier. Her staff from her assistant to the phone receptionists are most kind and helpful with every communication.
About Dr. Cindy Marshall, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1538199682
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall works at
Dr. Marshall has seen patients for Anxiety, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marshall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.