Dr. Cindy Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Cindy Lin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bellevue, WA.
Locations
Univ. of Washington Medical Center3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sports Medicine Center at Husky Stadium3800 Montlake Blvd, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Saw her for my daughter's gymnastics injury and for injury prevention tips. She really helped us to understand how to balance training hours with recovery and prevent further wrist injuries. So grateful for her expertise and the top notch care at UW stadium.
About Dr. Cindy Lin, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1659523389
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
