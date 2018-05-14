See All Dermatologists in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Cindy Li, DO

Dermatology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cindy Li, DO is a Dermatologist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Li works at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Paramus, NJ with other offices in New York, NY and Verona, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Group
    Dermatology Group
30 W Century Rd Ste 320, Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 986-0700
  2. 2
    Osteopathic Medicine and Rehabilitation PC
    Osteopathic Medicine and Rehabilitation PC
86 Bowery Fl 3, New York, NY 10013
(212) 226-4890
  3. 3
    Envision Center
    Envision Center
60 Pompton Ave, Verona, NJ 07044
(973) 571-2121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Lipomas
Acne
Dermatitis
Lipomas

Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 14, 2018
    Dr. Li was very thorough and even insisted on doing a full body scan. She is the first dermatologist to use a dermoscope to examine my face. My only complaint is that my appointment was at 8:20 and I didn't see her until 9:00, reception told me she got held up doing a cosmetic procedure, however she took her time with me. She is very practical and to the point, does not push any cosmetic stuff on you, even when I asked about lasers for redness she said don't waste your money just use makeup.
    Jule — May 14, 2018
    About Dr. Cindy Li, DO

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    1265509111
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cindy Li, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Li has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Li has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

