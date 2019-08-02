Dr. Cindy Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cindy Kim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Capital Area Pediatrics - Ryan Park43480 Yukon Dr Ste 206, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 723-3201
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cindy Kim and her office staff are very friendly and caring. We are greeted as soon as we arrive, checked in, and seen within minutes for our son's height and weight measurements. They are all knowledgeable and experienced. We are provided information on milestones to expect and Dr. Kim follows up with us based on notes from our previous visit. She checks and examines our son and makes it fun with toys. She answers our questions and we receive an email with notes from the appointment the same day. We highly recommend Dr. Kim and the practice.
About Dr. Cindy Kim, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1447230792
Education & Certifications
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Medical College of Virginia
- Virginia Commonwealth University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim speaks Panjabi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.