Overview

Dr. Cindy Kim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Kim works at Capital Area Pediatrics in Ashburn, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.