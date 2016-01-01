Overview

Dr. Cindy Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Kim works at Comprehensive Pain And Sports Rehabilitation in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.