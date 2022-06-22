Dr. Cindy Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cindy Kaufman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care685 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Kaufman for at least 6 years. She is the best Dr I ever had! She cares about her patients, is a good listener, answers your questions, and doesn’t rush you.
About Dr. Cindy Kaufman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1861459919
Education & Certifications
- NYU Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
