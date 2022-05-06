Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cindy Johnston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cindy Johnston, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from JOHNSTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Johnston works at
Locations
Bradenton Arthritis Center5308 4th Avenue Cir E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 567-4021
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr Cindy Johnston at the Bradenton office. She is fantastic. She goes above and beyond any specialist I’ve ever seen. She listens and explains conditions well. She also sees patients at the Sarasota office. At this time, they do not use Nurse Practitioners or Physician Assistants. I see my actual doctor every visit and diagnoses aren’t missed, because I’m not being passed around to someone different every time. Dr Johnston referred me to a Hematologist/Oncologist. I saw the doctor twice and the next three years I was passed around to NP’s and PA’s. I became discouraged because no one could keep track of what was going on, so I quit going and figured it out myself. The office and nursing staff are friendly, helpful and efficient. The office is clean. Infusions are given on site. Infusions nurses are great. I highly recommend Dr Johnston.
About Dr. Cindy Johnston, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1932332384
Education & Certifications
- JOHNSTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston works at
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.